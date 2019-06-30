Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSÉ CHIGIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSÉ (NAOMI) CHIGIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSÉ (NAOMI) CHIGIER Obituary
CHIGIER JOSÉ (NAOMI)

Of Squirrel Hill, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Loving mother of Joseph, of Pittsburgh, Benjamin, of Boston, MA, and the late Jonathan; caring grandmother of Simon, Elise, Samantha, Noah, and Rachael; sister of the late Ellie Teurlings. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was a trained teacher for children diagnosed with dyslexia. In 1979, she set up the first of the 75 teaching centers of the British Dyslexia Institute in the UK. She was also a founding member of the Women's Division of the American Society for Technion and the President (1989-1991) of the Tuesday Musical Club in Pittsburgh. She was also a founding member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Carnegie Mellon. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside, on Sunday, at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, from 9-10 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Society for Technion, 108 Beechmont Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now