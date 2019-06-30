CHIGIER JOSÉ (NAOMI)

Of Squirrel Hill, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Loving mother of Joseph, of Pittsburgh, Benjamin, of Boston, MA, and the late Jonathan; caring grandmother of Simon, Elise, Samantha, Noah, and Rachael; sister of the late Ellie Teurlings. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was a trained teacher for children diagnosed with dyslexia. In 1979, she set up the first of the 75 teaching centers of the British Dyslexia Institute in the UK. She was also a founding member of the Women's Division of the American Society for Technion and the President (1989-1991) of the Tuesday Musical Club in Pittsburgh. She was also a founding member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Carnegie Mellon. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside, on Sunday, at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, from 9-10 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Society for Technion, 108 Beechmont Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. www.schugar.com.