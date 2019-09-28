Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CIANGIARULO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. CIANGIARULO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. CIANGIARULO Obituary
CIANGIARULO JOSEPH A.

Of Coraopolis, with heavy hearts, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the age of 60. Son of John and Marilyn Ciangiarulo, Jr.; brother of John E. Ciangiarulo, Gary L. Ciangiarulo, and Rosemarie Mixter; uncle of Jamie L. (Michael) Mixter. Friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave., Coraopolis on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers in funeral home on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now