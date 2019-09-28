|
|
CIANGIARULO JOSEPH A.
Of Coraopolis, with heavy hearts, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the age of 60. Son of John and Marilyn Ciangiarulo, Jr.; brother of John E. Ciangiarulo, Gary L. Ciangiarulo, and Rosemarie Mixter; uncle of Jamie L. (Michael) Mixter. Friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave., Coraopolis on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers in funeral home on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019