Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Church at Grove Farm
249 Duff Rd.
Sewickley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH COSTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. COSTA III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH A. COSTA III Obituary
COSTA JOSEPH A., III

Age 76, of McCandless Twp., on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Patricia (Akenhead); loving father of Joseph A. Costa IV (Connie) and Lori Heim (Rick); proud grandfather of Sarah and Nicholas Costa and Cassidy, Julianna, and Addison Heim; brother of Joanne Hladio (Steve); also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Funeral services will be held in Christ Church at Grove Farm, 249 Duff Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143 on Wednesday 1 p.m. Joe was a proud graduate of North Catholic High School and the University of Denver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Urban Impact, 801 Union Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now