COSTA JOSEPH A., III
Age 76, of McCandless Twp., on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Patricia (Akenhead); loving father of Joseph A. Costa IV (Connie) and Lori Heim (Rick); proud grandfather of Sarah and Nicholas Costa and Cassidy, Julianna, and Addison Heim; brother of Joanne Hladio (Steve); also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Funeral services will be held in Christ Church at Grove Farm, 249 Duff Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143 on Wednesday 1 p.m. Joe was a proud graduate of North Catholic High School and the University of Denver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Urban Impact, 801 Union Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019