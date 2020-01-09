|
CRISANTI JOSEPH A.
Unexpectedly at his winter home in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Friday, January 3, 2020, age 90 of Castle Shannon, formerly of Shadyside. Beloved husband of the late Mary Grace (Samson) Crisanti; loving father of the late Michael Crisanti; grandfather of Melissa Scarsellato (Michael), Michelle Nithman (Robert) and Michael and Joey Crisanti; great-grandfather of Macee, Noah and Ella Nithman, and Michael, Jr. and Madison Scarsellato; brother of August Crisanti (Mary); son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Vescio) Crisanti; also survived by many wonderful cousins. Joe proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the KWVA and their Color Guard. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Duquesne University. He worked at the Pittsburgh Press/Post-Gazette for 50 years. He has been a member of Sacred Heart Church for over 70 years, serving as an Altar Boy and as an Usher until the present day. He spent the winter months in Snow Bird Haven, Florida, where he cultivated many close friendships. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, 2-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Sacred Heart Church. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020