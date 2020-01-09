|
Joseph A. (Giuseppe) Gliozzi, Sr., 92, of Ross, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born January 18, 1927, in Plati, Reggio Calabria, Italy, to the late Giuseppe and Maria Teresa Gliozzi and was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Michelina, fifteen years ago. Additionally, he is preceded by brothers, Frank and Ferdinando; and sisters, Bettina and Rachel. An award-winning master tailor, Joe apprenticed with his brother Ferdinando, and after WWII worked for the American Consulate to Italy, in Rome. He married Michelina in 1949 and they immigrated to the United States in 1951 as he set up his business in New Castle, PA. He began employment with Sears in 1958 and moved his family to Ross Twp. in 1962, retiring in 1990. A member of St. Teresa of Avila Parish, Joe was singularly dedicated to his family and treasured time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Proud of his naturalized citizenship status, he directed his family to achieve all that life offers by earning an education as the launching point. Joe and Michelina were the loving parents of Frank (Emilia), Dominic (Diane), Joseph, Jr. (Lisa), Maria Kochis, and Mario; loving grandfather to Christina (James), Frank, Jr. (Stephanie), Richard, Michael (Megan), Rachel, Tony, Nick, David, Peter, Joseph, Christopher, Nathan, Andrew, Keenan, Michelina, and Alexa; great-grandfather of Gino and Lena. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Italy, Australia, and Argentina. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, Ross. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Ross. Burial will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, Ross. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212 where he received tender and affectionate care for the last year and a half.