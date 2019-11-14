|
KELLY JOSEPH A.
Age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Connolly) Kelly; father of Bryan Kelly and Nora (Greg) Slick; grandfather of Jeb and Luke Slick. Joe was a US Army veteran and a former Westinghouse employee in the Industrial Division for over 40 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Celebrate Joe's life 1-3 and 6-7 p.m. Saturday at which time the Blessing Service will be held at 7 p.m. in the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton 15205. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetry of the Alleghenies with Military Honors at a later date. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019