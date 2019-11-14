Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
the Blessing Service
chepner-McDermott Funeral Home 165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA
View Map
JOSEPH A. KELLY

JOSEPH A. KELLY Obituary
KELLY JOSEPH A.

Age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Connolly) Kelly; father of Bryan Kelly and Nora (Greg) Slick; grandfather of Jeb and Luke Slick. Joe was a US Army veteran and a former Westinghouse employee in the Industrial Division for over 40 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Celebrate Joe's life 1-3 and 6-7 p.m. Saturday at which time the Blessing Service will be held at 7 p.m. in the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton 15205. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetry of the Alleghenies with Military Honors at a later date. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
