Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
JOSEPH A. KLINEFELTER


1971 - 2020
JOSEPH A. KLINEFELTER Obituary
KLINEFELTER JOSEPH A.

Age 48, of Cranberry Twp. passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born June 27, 1971 in McCandless Twp., he is the son of John R. Klinefelter and Diane Lucas Klinefelter. In addition to his parents, Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his sisters, Michelle (Robert) Porti of Sedley, VA and Debra (Jeremy) McGinley of Ross Twp.; and his nieces and nephews, Hannah, Jakkob and Ella. Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Robert E. Porti, officiating. Joe will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
