Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH McCANDLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. McCANDLESS


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. McCANDLESS Obituary
McCANDLESS JOSEPH A.

Mr. Joseph A. McCandless, 98, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople. Mr. McCandless was born on September 21, 1921, in Slippery Rock, PA to the late Byron J. and Sylvia (Cooper) McCandless. He had graduated from Lincoln High School and Carnegie Tech with a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. McCandless enlisted with the United States Army on May 23, 1942, and served with the Company A 807th Engineer Aviation Battalion until his discharge on October 22, 1947, with the rank of Captain. His military occupation consisted of both Bombardier and Single Engine Pilot. He took part in the Mandated Islands Campaign and the Air Offensive over Japan. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the American Theater Ribbon. Following his service with the Army, Mr. McCandless worked as an Engineer and Construction Inspector for his father's business, B.J. McCandless Architect. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sara Jane McCandless. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Military Honors at 2:00 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. Interment will be at the Mt. Chestnut Cemetery in Butler. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the funeral home on Friday by 1:50 p.m. to conduct full military honors.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -