NESE, SR. JOSEPH A.
On October 26, 2019, Joseph Anthony Nese, Sr., 72, was surrounded by his adoring family as he departed this world to continue his beautiful journey to heaven. Son of Vincent Nese and the late Carmella Nese, he was born into a large Italian family on July 19, 1947, and remained a Pittsburgher all his life. He graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1965 and then attended Waynesburg College, achieving a bachelor's degree in Political Science in 1969. After marrying his high school sweet heart, Debbie Thomas on June 14, 1969, he matriculated at Duquesne Law School, passing the Pennsylvania Bar in 1973. Thus, he began his career as an attorney that continued for 43 years. Devoted to his profession, he built his own legal practice in Plum and became one of the most honorable and most respectable lawyers in the area. So many of his clients were comforted by his calming presence and compassion, and Joe loved his calling, for he never retired. Moreover, he taught at Allegheny Community College for over 30 years where he headed the paralegal program. There, too, the faculty and students adored him as he instilled his brilliant knowledge of the law in his pupils. Two of the most notable attributes of Joe were his smiling eyes and contagious laugh - which were seen and heard, whether he was gently playing with the littlest of his great-nieces and nephews or boisterously commentating on Pittsburgh sports with his brothers and dad. A true Italian, the only thing louder than his voice at family gatherings was his generous heart, for it beat fiercely and thunderously for his nieces, nephews, siblings, parents, kids, wife, and most of all, his grandchildren. Everyone went to Joe for advice, and everyone received unmatched wisdom and attention. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Nese; his three children, Joe Nese, Jr. (Meghan), Michelle Hracznak (Mike), Michael Nese (Chantel); his father, Vincent Nese; his grandchildren, TJ, Emmy, Johnny, Nicky, and Ava Nese; and his brothers, Paul Nese and Richard Nese (Liz); and sister-in-law, Linda Nese; as well as so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He joins his mother, Carmella; and brother, Jimmy in heaven. Friends received Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Univeral Road) Penn Hills, PA 15235. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Joy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make a Wish and/or St. Judes.