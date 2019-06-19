Born on January 28, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Mary Jane Yunker and the late Joseph A. Yunker, Sr. Joseph's long struggle with viral Cardiomyopathy ended on June 14, 2019 in his home. Joseph was retired as a Personnel Psychologist from Anne Arundel County, Maryland. He is survived by his two loving sisters, Bernadette M. Yunker and Barbara J. White (Bradley W. White), and his nephew, Jeffrey A. Zayas, with whom he shared common interests and many special times together. Joseph is also survived by and was grateful for his exceptional extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who were of significant importance as part of the family prayer team advocating for his continued quality of life. For the many times he rallied without explanation except for the graces he received from prayer, he was called our "Miracle Man". Joe had a passion for restoring vintage cars, and he enjoyed working as a carpenter at his workshop after retirement. He traveled many times to Gettysburg and demonstrated expert knowledge of Civil War history. Joe was witty with his humor and even the corny jokes that he liked to throw to the unsuspecting will be missed. Upbeat and hopeful, yet always realistic about his condition, Joe handled this end phase of his life with incredible grace, and his family is forever grateful for the time that they had with him. Joe loved every one of his physicians at Allegheny General Hospital who made him feel special and who welcomed him to be an active part of the team in each step of his care. The family is blessed to have met Dr.'s Raymond Benza and Manreet Kanwar and also Kim, Tara, Rachel and all of the wonderful physicians and staff who cared for Joe as part of the AGH McGinnis Cardiovascular Institute. Mass of Christian Burial June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Regis Church. The family requests that any donations be made in Joe's memory to his beloved St. Jude Hospital Charity. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, Oakland. Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary