Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH YUNKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. YUNKER JR.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH A. YUNKER JR. Obituary
Born on January 28, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Mary Jane Yunker and the late Joseph A. Yunker, Sr. Joseph's long struggle with viral Cardiomyopathy ended on June 14, 2019 in his home. Joseph was retired as a Personnel Psychologist from Anne Arundel County, Maryland. He is survived by his two loving sisters, Bernadette M. Yunker and Barbara J. White (Bradley W. White), and his nephew, Jeffrey A. Zayas, with whom he shared common interests and many special times together. Joseph is also survived by and was grateful for his exceptional extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who were of significant importance as part of the family prayer team advocating for his continued quality of life. For the many times he rallied without explanation except for the graces he received from prayer, he was called our "Miracle Man". Joe had a passion for restoring vintage cars, and he enjoyed working as a carpenter at his workshop after retirement. He traveled many times to Gettysburg and demonstrated expert knowledge of Civil War history. Joe was witty with his humor and even the corny jokes that he liked to throw to the unsuspecting will be missed. Upbeat and hopeful, yet always realistic about his condition, Joe handled this end phase of his life with incredible grace, and his family is forever grateful for the time that they had with him. Joe loved every one of his physicians at Allegheny General Hospital who made him feel special and who welcomed him to be an active part of the team in each step of his care. The family is blessed to have met Dr.'s Raymond Benza and Manreet Kanwar and also Kim, Tara, Rachel and all of the wonderful physicians and staff who cared for Joe as part of the AGH McGinnis Cardiovascular Institute. Mass of Christian Burial June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Regis Church. The family requests that any donations be made in Joe's memory to his beloved St. Jude Hospital Charity. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, Oakland.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now