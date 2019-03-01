Home

JOSEPH ANTHONY BURKE Obituary
Age 83, of Moon Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Forbes Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh on December 10, 1935 to the late Joseph and Edith (Valerio) Burke. Beloved husband for 60 years to Dorothy (Martin) Burke; loving father of Tony, Tim (Cyndi), Ted (Donna), Terry (Jill) Burke and Teressa (Chad) Crise; cherished grandfather of 11, preceded in death by granddaughter Kasey Faith; brother of Val Povanda (Al), Tom Burke, Pat (Jennifer)Burke and the late Edie and Vince. Joseph had worked for U.S. Air 38 years and was a member of the machinist union. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and Knights of Columbus. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. (NO VISITATION MONDAY) at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
