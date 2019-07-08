|
|
JACKSON JOSEPH ANTHONY
Beloved Philadelphia school teacher, formerly of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA at the age of 76. The son of the late Charles and Naomi Jackson; brother of Mary Farr Coto, Marlene Jackson, Ronna Jackson, the late Wilfred (Bill) Jackson and Lavinia Finney; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019