Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH ANTHONY JACKSON


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH ANTHONY JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON JOSEPH ANTHONY

Beloved Philadelphia school teacher, formerly of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA at the age of 76. The son of the late Charles and Naomi Jackson; brother of Mary Farr Coto, Marlene Jackson, Ronna Jackson, the late Wilfred (Bill) Jackson and Lavinia Finney; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. in the  SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now