Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
JOSEPH ANTHONY ROCHE


1935 - 2019
JOSEPH ANTHONY ROCHE Obituary
ROCHE JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age 84, passed away on December 28, 2019, in Baltimore, MD. He was born on May 25, 1935, in Lawrenceville, PA, to Joseph Patrick Roche and Catherine (Casey) Byrnes Roche. He attended Central Catholic High School, Duquesne University, and Johns Hopkins University. He was honorably discharged from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He had a successful 43 year career with the former Monumental Life Insurance Company in Baltimore. Even after his official retirement he continued to actively sell various insurance products. He began his career in Pittsburgh, with a stop in Detroit, before landing his family in the countryside of Baltimore County. It was there that he spent the majority of his life and career, and where he and his wife Lucille raised their six children, many dogs, and an assortment of horses. There were plenty of parties and family gatherings. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, listening to Irish music, and devoting time to his 'other career' - The Ancient Order of Hibernians. He held a variety of positions within the organization. He held the office of National President for two terms. He was proud of his work as National Organizer, creating many new divisions across the US, including the first in Alaska. He spent much time before congress, testifying on behalf of a variety of Irish causes, a tireless advocate for peace in the North. He was a recipient of the prestigious Sean MacBride Humanitarian Award. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Margaret O'Neill; his daughter, Susan Roche Peters (Stephen); and his brother, John Thomas (Jack) Roche. He is survived by his children, Colleen Roche Gizinski (Bob) of Joppa, Kim Ann Roche (Steve) of Baltimore, Mary Pat Roark of Plano, TX, Luanne Roche (Mark) of Glen Rock, PA, and Joseph Roche (Stephanie) of Baldwin; grandchildren, Brian, Katie, Michael, Patrick, Stephen, Kelly, and Connor; great-grandchildren, Lizzy, Jack, and Michael. He is also survived by many cousins and friends across the United States and Ireland. A visitation and Funeral service was held at SCHIMUNEK FUNERAL HOME OF BEL AIR, INC. Interment will be a private ceremony for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Shriners Hospital, St. Jude's, or the ALS Association.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
