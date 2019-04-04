|
DAVIS JOSEPH B. "BUDDY"
Age 56, of Mt. Washington, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra Dusch; loving father of Melissa M. Dusch; loving pappy of Jordan Pro; beloved brother of Mark, Mike, Jimmy, William "Bucky", Jane, Janice, Sandy; and the late George and Bob; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Saturday 10-11 a.m. Wm. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington. 15211, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS PLEASE. slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019