JOSEPH B. "BUDDY" DAVIS

JOSEPH B. "BUDDY" DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS JOSEPH B. "BUDDY"

Age 56, of Mt. Washington, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra Dusch; loving father of Melissa M. Dusch; loving pappy of Jordan Pro; beloved brother of Mark, Mike, Jimmy, William "Bucky", Jane, Janice, Sandy; and the late George and Bob; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Saturday 10-11 a.m. Wm. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington. 15211, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS PLEASE. slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
