Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church
Muse, PA
JOSEPH BELFIORE


1944 - 2019
JOSEPH BELFIORE Obituary
BELFIORE JOSEPH

Age 74, of Cecil, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 5, 2019, in his home. He was born August 4, 1944, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Stephen L. and Catherine Marino Belfiore. Mr. Belfiore was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and served with the Pennsylvania National Guard. Prior to his retirement he had been part owner in his family's business Belfiore Music and Cigarettes and was self-employed as president of South West Pennsylvania Amusements. Joe was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Muse where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, the Muse Independent Club and the Italian-American Cultural & Heritage Society of Washington County. He very much enjoyed fishing and the casino and was a sports fanatic who was a season ticket holder and he coached little league baseball. His grandchildren were his life and he truly enjoyed attending all their school activities. On November 18, 1967, Joe married his devoted wife, Sandra Selva, who survives. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Jeffrey A. Belfiore and his wife, Michele of Muse, Anthony J. Belfiore and his wife, Christine of Venetia, and Stephanie A. Jewart and her husband, Alex of Wexford; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Lauren, Joseph, Owen and Ella Belfiore and Thomas, Madeline and Vitolina Jewart; three brothers, Philip J. Belfiore and his wife, Bonnie of Canonsburg, Stephen J. Belfiore and his wife, Donna of Cecil, and Ralph K. "Pacer" Belfiore of Eighty-Four; and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, and 2-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor, Darla Tripoli LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-0745-8120 where departing prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Muse. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Twp. Memorial contributions in Mr. Belfiore's name may be made to the Frank Sarris Public Library, 35 North Jefferson Ave., Canonsburg, PA 15317. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
