BELOTTI JOSEPH "JOE/PAPA"

Age 75, of Blawnox, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was married for 50 years to the love of his life, his wife, the late Mary Eileen Belotti; loving father of Bridget Zeise, Michael J. (Tammy) Belotti, Brenda Tozzi and Joseph J. Belotti; grandfather of Alyssa, Hanna, Michael, Anna, Josh and Zachary; great-grandfather of Coachella Mary and Jesse; brother of Alice (Larry) Dowling, Fanny (Bob) Kelly and the late Michael Belotti; and a son of the late Michael Joseph and Mary Ellen (Braun) Belotti. Joe served in the Army from 1962 - 1965. He worked for Blawnox Borough for 53 years and was a member of the A-Club and Sportsman Club. Joe was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family with his whole heart and will be dearly missed. Visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238, where family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 for a Funeral Mass at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Donations may be made to the or the . www.thomasmsmithfh.com.