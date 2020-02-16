Home

Of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Pgh, PA passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at age 70. Son of the late Nunzio and Rosalia Billante; son-in-law of the late Jean Spinneweber; beloved husband of Mariann Spinneweber Billante; loving father of Nunzio Billante and Mia Ortiz (Jacob); proud grandfather of Alana Billante and Jacob Ortiz; wonderful brother of Josephine Kuhn (late Robert) Tom Billante, and Anna Dunlap (Ed),and the late Gino Billante; brother-in-law of Bill Ballas (late Sandy), and many nieces, nephews, and friends that adored him. Services February 24,2020 at 10 a.m. Christ Fellowship Chapel, South Campus, 5312 North Lake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 33418 (561-799-7606) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory of Joseph Billante.

