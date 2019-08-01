|
BORRELLI JOSEPH
Age 98, lifelong resident of Glassport, passed away on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1920 to the late Nicolangelo and Giulia Borrelli. Joseph was the loving husband of the late Sally Sulesky. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann (Joe) Maher of Endicott, NY; grandchildren, Eric (Michelle) Maher of Endicott NY, Beth (Tim) Fives of York, PA, and Patrick (Shivani) Maher of Santa Barbara, CA; great-grandchildren, Julia, Ethan, Natalie, Kathryn and Joshua, and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis (Stella), Anthony (Marie), Vincent (Susie), and Nick (Marilyn), and sister, Mary (Duane) Molinaro. Joe served in the Navy in the Caribbean during World War II, as a Radio Operator for the Air Control Tower. He was also previously employed at P&LE Railroad, Peoples Gas company, and owned Borrelli's Café for 32 years in Glassport. He was a member of the Glassport American Legion, Sons of Italy (past president three times), and faithful member of the Queen of The Rosary Church. He was a world traveler, and he enjoyed making homemade wines, cooking, and spending time with family and friends at gatherings. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, from 12-6, at: E.C. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 235 Monongahela Ave., Glassport, PA 15045. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday at 10 a.m., at Queen Of The Rosary in Glassport, followed by interment at Saint Mary German Cemetery in McKeesport. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Queen Of The Rosary Church, 530 Michigan Ave., Glassport, PA. 15045. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019