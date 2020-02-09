|
|
BRATTINA JOSEPH
Joseph Brattina of Plum Boro on Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years to Patricia Brattina; dear father of John (Lori) Brattina, Karen (Allan) Brattina, and Dave (Diane) Brattina; proud grandfather to Brittany (Bryce) Brandon, Ryan, and Marcus; dear brother to the late Bill Brattina and his surviving wife Anita. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe proudly served our country for two years in the U.S. Army and then worked for the Oakmont Post Office for most of his career. He loved spending time with his family, hunting and camping in his earlier years, and was know for his great skills in carpentry and repairs. Family and friends received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1300 Fourth Street Braddock Hills (412-271-3430) on Monday 6-8 p.m. Where a PRIVATE blessing service will be held on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in memory of Joseph Brattina at the , 2403 Sidney Street #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. (https://team.kidney.org/campaign/In-memory-of-Joseph-Brattina)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020