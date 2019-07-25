Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
JOSEPH BRUNNER


1928 - 2019
JOSEPH BRUNNER Obituary
BRUNNER JOSEPH

December 21, 1928 - July 24, 2019. Joseph Brunner passed peacefully at age 90 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Betty; his son, Albert and his wife, Melanie (Slomberg); and his four grandchildren, Lisa Caroline Brunner, Carrie Megan (Brunner) Fischer and her husband, Jonathan, Samantha Brittany Brunner, and Sherri Lynn Brunner. Born in Vienna, Austria, Joe came to this country after surviving the Holocaust on Columbus Day 1949. After serving in the Korean War, he moved to Pittsburgh and founded the family business Brunner Appliance Repair, which has continued for over 50 years. Joe loved to travel and has taken his family around to world. He also loved the arts, especially the opera, and driving his convertible with the top down. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 - 1 p.m.). Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
