BULLICK JOSEPH

Age 87, of Wexford, passed on May 25, 2019. Son of George and Elizabeth (Evans) Bullick. Beloved husband for 66 years to Emma (Hall). Father of Stephen (Diana) Bullick and Elizabeth (Bill) Bender. Proud grandfather of Gayle (Joe) Tarowsky, Billy (Carrie) Bender, Lori Bender, and Scott Baret. Brother-in-law to Dorothy (the late Clarence) Thomas, Betty (the late Merle) Sumpter, Midge (Jim) Elser, and the late Vera and Roy Lockhart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe enjoyed life and always sought ways to help others. As a lifelong member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Joe loved serving our Lord, especially as Eucharistic Minister and choir member. He loved baseball, and was a former player and manager of the Warrendale baseball team. His friendships were far reaching in the United States as well as globally, as he was an honorary member of the New Ross County Wexford Pipe Band in Ireland, visiting the Vatican with them for the closing of the Millennium Gates, and being instrumental in arranging for them to perform in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh. An avid historian, Joe was the founder of the North Allegheny History Museum, which led to the construction of the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center. Joe loved to write, having authored two books and a monthly Town Crier article in the Northern Connections magazine. An employee of North Allegheny School District for 46 years, Joe began as a custodian, eventually becoming Supervisor of Custodial Services for the school district. Throughout his career, Joe was involved with students, coaching the North Allegheny girls' golf team for 12 years and the girls' softball team for 17 years. He was a member of the NA Spirits Hall of Fame. Family and friends received Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Wexford. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Pittsburgh Foundation https://pittsburghfoundation.org/bullick, Joe's yearly scholarship fund which benefits girls in the North Allegheny School District.