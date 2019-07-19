|
|
SLEVA JOSEPH "WAYNE" "BUTCH"
Age 75, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Husband of the late Mary; beloved significant other Lorraine Morris; brother of Dale (Cindy) Sleva, the late Audrey Deitz and the late Sam; loving uncle of Kevin (Kathy) Davis; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was a lifetime member of the Presston Hose Co #5. He also was a proud US Army Veteran. Friends received Saturday 2-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, where Services will be held at 7:45 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019