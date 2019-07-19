Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
7:45 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SLEVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH "BUTCH" "WAYNE" SLEVA


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH "BUTCH" "WAYNE" SLEVA Obituary
SLEVA JOSEPH "WAYNE" "BUTCH"

Age 75, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Husband of the late Mary; beloved significant other Lorraine Morris; brother of Dale (Cindy) Sleva, the late Audrey Deitz and the late Sam; loving uncle of Kevin (Kathy) Davis; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was a lifetime member of the Presston Hose Co #5. He also was a proud US Army Veteran. Friends received Saturday 2-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, where Services will be held at 7:45 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
Download Now