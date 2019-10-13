Home

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Joseph Butera died in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 77 following an extended illness. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To acknowledge his dedication to education, a Scholarship Fund will be established in his name. Contributions to the Joe Butera scholarship fund can be sent to the Mt Lebanon School District, 7 Horsman Drive, Pittsburgh, PA. 15228. To share memories or condolences, and to view complete obituary notice, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
