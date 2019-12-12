Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH C. ARMSTRONG

JOSEPH C. ARMSTRONG Obituary
ARMSTRONG JOSEPH C.

Age 94, of Penn Hills, passed away on December 8, 2019.  Loving father of Kathleen (Phillip) Sansosti, David L. (Susan) Armstrong, and Joseph C. (Joann) Armstrong, Jr.; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.  He was preceded in death by first wife/mother of his children, Elizabeth "Pokie" Armstrong; second wife, Betty Armstrong; and parents, John and Joann Armstrong.  He was an Army Veteran and served in World War II and Korea.  Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
