ARMSTRONG JOSEPH C.
Age 94, of Penn Hills, passed away on December 8, 2019. Loving father of Kathleen (Phillip) Sansosti, David L. (Susan) Armstrong, and Joseph C. (Joann) Armstrong, Jr.; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by first wife/mother of his children, Elizabeth "Pokie" Armstrong; second wife, Betty Armstrong; and parents, John and Joann Armstrong. He was an Army Veteran and served in World War II and Korea. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019