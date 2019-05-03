|
CSISZAR, JR. JOSEPH C.
Age 76, of Bethel Park, PA. Passed away peacefully On Tuesday, April 30, 2019; devoted father of Laura (Bill) Shaw, Linda (Dan) Daly, and Leah Csiszar; grandfather of Forrest, Violet, and Mason Shaw and Danny, Autumn, Anna and Tommy Daly; brother of Gabe Csiszar and the late Carolyn Waldron. Joe touched many people throughout his life with his warm smile and engaging wit (and delivery of Italian pastries). His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Friends welcome Saturday, May 4, 2019 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch RD. (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village) Bethel Park where a prayer will be held Saturday 7:30 p.m. Interment Private. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019