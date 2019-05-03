Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
JOSEPH CSISZAR
JOSEPH C. CSISZAR Jr.

JOSEPH C. CSISZAR Jr. Obituary
CSISZAR, JR. JOSEPH C.

Age 76, of Bethel Park, PA. Passed away peacefully On Tuesday, April 30, 2019; devoted father of Laura (Bill) Shaw, Linda (Dan) Daly, and Leah Csiszar; grandfather of Forrest, Violet, and Mason Shaw and Danny, Autumn, Anna and Tommy Daly; brother of Gabe Csiszar and the late Carolyn Waldron.  Joe touched many people throughout his life with his warm smile and engaging wit (and delivery of Italian pastries). His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Friends welcome Saturday, May 4, 2019 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch RD. (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village) Bethel Park where a prayer will be held Saturday 7:30 p.m. Interment Private. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
