FRANCISCUS JOSEPH C.
Age 73, peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019, of South Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Carrick. Beloved husband of Karen (Kersten) Franciscus. Loving father of Lisa (Tom) Teeters, Becky (Eric) Schmidt, and John (Nikki) Franciscus. Grandfather of Tia, Kelsey, Connor, Owen, Brody, and Brooklyn. Brother of James, and the late John and William Franciscus. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Sunday 2-6 p.m. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in South Side Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019