Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FRANCISCUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH C. FRANCISCUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH C. FRANCISCUS Obituary
FRANCISCUS JOSEPH C.

Age 73, peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019, of South Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Carrick. Beloved husband of Karen (Kersten) Franciscus. Loving father of Lisa (Tom) Teeters, Becky (Eric) Schmidt, and John (Nikki) Franciscus. Grandfather of Tia, Kelsey, Connor, Owen, Brody, and Brooklyn. Brother of James, and the late John and William Franciscus. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Sunday 2-6 p.m. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in South Side Cemetery.


www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now