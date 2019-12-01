Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Age 74, of Brookline, formerly of Oakland, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Violet "Cookie" (Cochran) Kunsman; father of Joanna (John) Carbonara, Pamela Deloe, Lisa (Jim) Jenkins and Joseph Kunsman, Jr.; brother of Helen (Steve) Leninsky, Donna (Jeff) Lynn, Jim Kunsman, Alma (Bob) Hull, Andy (Melissa) Kunsman, Charles Kunsman, Jr. and the late Bill Kunsman, Charlene (Steve) Foor, Mike Kunsman and Mary Ann (Ralph) Trumbull; also survived by five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two aunts and cousins. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday from 4:00 until time of Blessing service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
