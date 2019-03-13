Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
JOSEPH C. "JOEY" PROVIANO

JOSEPH C. "JOEY" PROVIANO Obituary
PROVIANO JOSEPH C. "JOEY"

Age 21, of Pleasant Hills, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved son of Christine (Fiancé Gary Beatty) and the late Charles F. Proviano; brother of Anna, and Hanna Bair, Jeremy Schumacher, Angelica, Charles, Jr., Chelsea, Crystal and Chandler Proviano, and the late Alexis Bair and Shane Proviano; grandson of Dolores (the late Arthur) Proviano; close family friends with Walker Ganas and Renee Raymond. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help with the funeral costs. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
