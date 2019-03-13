|
|
PROVIANO JOSEPH C. "JOEY"
Age 21, of Pleasant Hills, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved son of Christine (Fiancé Gary Beatty) and the late Charles F. Proviano; brother of Anna, and Hanna Bair, Jeremy Schumacher, Angelica, Charles, Jr., Chelsea, Crystal and Chandler Proviano, and the late Alexis Bair and Shane Proviano; grandson of Dolores (the late Arthur) Proviano; close family friends with Walker Ganas and Renee Raymond. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help with the funeral costs. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019