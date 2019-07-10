Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
JOSEPH C. ROSS

JOSEPH C. ROSS Obituary
ROSS JOSEPH C.

Of Kennedy Twp., passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Alicia P. Sieg (Allen). Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers of transfer are offered 9:30 a.m. FRIDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church.  In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
