ROSS JOSEPH C.
Of Kennedy Twp., passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Alicia P. Sieg (Allen). Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers of transfer are offered 9:30 a.m. FRIDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019