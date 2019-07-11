ZOSCAK JOSEPH C.

Age 91, of Glassport, died July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Sophia (Bogush) Zoscak. He is survived by his brother, Carl (Charlotte) Zoscak; nephews, Todd, Robert and Michael Zoscak; great-nieces, Summer Ann and Autumn Dale Zoscak; also cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Zoscak. Joe was a member of Queen of the Rosary Parish and served in the US Army Korean Conflict. After his retirement, Joe spent his time at his hunting camp in the Allegheny National Forest. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, Friday, 2-4 and 6-8. A funeral blessing will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Wojcicki. Interment following, St. Mary's Polish Cemetery.