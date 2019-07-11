Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wojciechowski Funeral Home
640 Vermont Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
412-672-6388
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wojciechowski Funeral Home
640 Vermont Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wojciechowski Funeral Home
640 Vermont Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Wojciechowski Funeral Home
640 Vermont Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ZOSCAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH C. ZOSCAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH C. ZOSCAK Obituary
ZOSCAK JOSEPH C.

Age 91, of Glassport, died July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Sophia (Bogush) Zoscak. He is survived by his brother, Carl (Charlotte) Zoscak; nephews, Todd, Robert and Michael Zoscak; great-nieces, Summer Ann and Autumn Dale Zoscak; also cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Zoscak. Joe was a member of Queen of the Rosary Parish and served in the US Army Korean Conflict. After his retirement, Joe spent his time at his hunting camp in the Allegheny National Forest. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, Friday, 2-4 and 6-8. A funeral blessing will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Wojcicki. Interment following, St. Mary's Polish Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now