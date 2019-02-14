CATANZANO JOSEPH

Age 93, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved husband of the late Ann (D'Alesio) Catanzano; loving father of Rose Ann Mycka and her late husband, Robert of Monroeville, Theresa Kocak and her husband, Albert of Forest Hills, and Joanne Hogan and her husband, Robert of Kennesaw, GA; dear grandfather of Joseph and Robert John "R.J." Mycka, Ryan and Justin Kocak, and Sal and Gina Hogan; great-grandfather of Hunter and Meredith Mycka; brother of Sam Catanzano and his wife, Sara, Renee Unglo and her late husband, Paul, and the late John Catanzano and his late wife, Julie; also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Joe and John were the former owners of the Triangle Bar and Grill. The business was started by their parents in 1934. Joe and John created the Battleship Sandwich, the sandwich is world famous and very popular with Pittsburghers, and has been shipped around the US. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of the Madonna del Castello Parish. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Thursday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church Friday 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Joe's memory to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.

