CECERE JOSEPH "PIP"

Age 94, of Monroeville, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose M. Cecere; father of Jan (Paul) Krusey, Joseph "Jimmy" (Anne) Cecere; grandfather of Megan (Kevin) Lynn of Belair, MD, Matt (Jessica) Krusey of Costa Mesa, CA, Alex (Erika) Cecere of Annapolis, MD, Mary Elise Cecere of Silver Spring, MD and Amy Cecere of Baltimore, MD; great-grandfather of Jacob and Morgan Lynn; brother of Ida Scarpino, the late Louis Cecere, the late Josephine Mandat, the late Nancy Urban, Theresa Monardo, Marianne Berchok, the late Carmella (Honey) Caldarelli and the late James Cecere. Pip was a Staff Sargent in WWII in the South Pacific, involving the invasion of Saipan and Tinian. He was a life member of Monroeville #4 Volunteer Fire Dept., and worked 25 years for Thorofare Markets. Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9th at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville, on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in All Saints/Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Monroeville #4 Fire Department, 4370 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA. 15146, the Promise Hospice, 121 N Main St, Greensburg, PA. 15601, or Transitions Healthcare Activities Fund, 8850 Barnes Lake Rd, Irwin, PA 15642. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com