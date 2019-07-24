Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Parish
Wilkinsburg, PA
JOSEPH CHARLES CUCCARO


1928 - 2019
JOSEPH CHARLES CUCCARO Obituary
CUCCARO JOSEPH CHARLES

Age 91, of Wilkins Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eva Jean (Hughes) Cuccaro; loving father of Michele Opat, Karen (Martin Katz) Cuccaro, Charles Joseph (CJ) (Barbara-Ann) Cuccaro, Lisa (Richard) Ryan, Kenneth (Lorie) Cuccaro; caring grandfather of Chelsea (Alan Monroe) Mehalic, Jonathan (Jessica) Mehalic, Kali (Paul) Bowman, Edward C. Opat, Ali (Larry) Wedding, Alex J. Opat, Richard Ryan II, Cole Cuccaro, Delaney Cuccaro, and Eve Cuccaro; cherished great-grandfather of Chloe Monroe, Mason Opat, Juliana Mehalic, Alan Monroe III, Jett Mehalic, and Rocco Bowman. Joe is also survived by sisters, U. Marlene Cuccaro and M. Patricia Cuccaro. He was preceded in death by parents, Pasquale and Assunta (Caruso) Cuccaro; and son, Craig Cuccaro. "There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots, the other, wings." Thank you Dad. Ti Amo. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of (118) Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Parish (Wilkinsburg) on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
