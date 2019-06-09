WIRTH JOSEPH CHARLES

Age 80, of McCandless Twp., on May 6, 2019. Loving father of Joseph G. Wirth (Lisa); proud grandfather of Joseph M. and Brian R. Wirth; brother of the late Blanche Jones; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Joe was a proud graduate of Shaler High School, he then went to serve his country in the US Navy. After being honorably discharged, he began his career in the food service industry, working as the sales manager for Mrs. Pauls Company and Keyes Fiber Co. He started Allegheny Brokerage Company in Millvale in 1972 and successfully ran the business as President for over 40 years. Joe was a proud member of Highland Country Club, where he was an avid golfer and served as Club President. Upon retirement, he served as the president of the Calais Village condominium owners' association. A celebration of life will be held at a local restaurant on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:30 - 3 p.m. Please contact Joe Wirth at 703-623-2865 to RSVP. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .