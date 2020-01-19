Home

Joseph Charles Zamborsky, age 82 of Baldwin Borough passed away just as he wished at his home on January 12, 2020. Loving husband to Aniceta (Barcala) Zamborsky for 60 years; devoted and fun loving father to Scott (Dawn), Beth and Mike; grandfather to Matt, Kristen, Steven, Benjamin, Peter and Michelle. Joe worked for Mack Trucks for 41 years. He spent his retirement happily working alongside his son at Zamborsky Construction. Joe was always on the go and there was never a project he couldn't tackle. He always made his grandkids laugh when he sipped his Manischewitz at the holidays. Joe will be missed. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
