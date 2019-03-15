CIAMMAICHELLA JOSEPH

Age 92, of Midway, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Victoria Manor, Oakdale, PA. He was born January 31, 1927, in Midway, a son of the late Louis and Filomena Faricelli Ciammaichella. Mr. Ciammaichella was a member of the Noblestown United Methodist Church and the Canonsburg Masonic Lodge. He worked as a carpenter with American Bridge for over 40 years and was a WWII Navy veteran; surviving are his children, Joseph Ciammaichella of Midway, Jane (Dwight) Hartzell of Ohio and Amy (John) Campbell of Imperial; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor M. "Sis" Leonard Ciammaichella (1995); sisters, Louise Ciammaichella, Marie Smith, Ida Mezynski and Anna Latini. At the request of the deceased, visitation will be private and all arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 305 Main Street, Imperial (724-695-2800). The family respectfully requests that memorial donations may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1207. Please sign the guestbook at Thomas-littlefuneralservice.com