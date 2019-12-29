|
CONLEY JOSEPH
Age 81, of Zelienople, formerly of Ross Township, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born May 23, 1938 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Catherine (Cassie) Conley. Joe served in the Navy as a young man, developed many skills and became the proud proprietor of Joseph Conley Heating and Air Conditioning serving in this trade for over 40 years. Joe enjoyed spending time doing home improvement projects and was adept at many trades. He had a love of all sports especially football, he liked playing horseshoes, playing cards and spending time sharing stories with family and friends. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He joins his beloved wife, Carol Elizabeth (Spangler) Conley who preceded him in death in 2018; they had been joined in marriage for 58 years. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Christine C. Grady of Moon Twp.; his grandchildren, Cameron Grady and Shannon Grady; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Spangler and wife, Gloria of Zelienople. In addition to his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Conley and sister, Susie Strang. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019