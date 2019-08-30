Home

Joseph (Joe) Conn, long time resident of Uniontown passed peacefully in his sleep on August 22nd in Boynton Beach, FL.  In Uniontown, he owned and operated the Conn Agency, RE and Insurance. Joe served in WWII in the Army Air Corp and flew 35 missions over Germany. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Emory Conn. He is survived by sister, Betty Conn of Valencia, PA; two children, Linda Kistler of Boynton Beach/Pittsburgh, and David Conn of Tampa; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He lived a long and prosperous life and is now with his Lord. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be send to: First United Methodist Church, 101 N. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach 33435. A Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 21st at the Abundant Life Church in Uniontown, PA at 11 o'clock.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
