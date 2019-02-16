CUCCIA JOSEPH

Age 85, of Monroeville, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Henretty) Cuccia; loving father of Joseph (Debbie Sepesy) Cuccia, Gregory (Joyce) Cuccia, and Gary (Sue) Cuccia; grandfather of Courtney, Christa, Dalton, Holly, Adams, Jake, Saige, Alexa, and the late Joshua and Demi; great-grandfather of Mason; brother of Lorraine Hunter. Joe was a Korean War Army Veteran and also a tool and dye maker at the General Motors, Lordstown assembly plant. He was an avid Steelers fan that never missed a game. Friends will be received Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747), where a service will be Monday, 10:30 a.m. followed by a Presentation of Military Honors. Private interment at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Demi Brae Cuccia Awareness Organization, 115 Lake Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.jobefuneralhome.com.