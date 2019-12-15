Home

JOSEPH D. DeMARTINO

JOSEPH D. DeMARTINO Obituary
DeMARTINO JOSEPH D.

Age 92, of Monroeville, passed away on November 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen R. DeMartino; loving brother of RoseMarie (Louis) DiVittorio, Anthony (Gloria) DeMartino, Frances (John) Messina and JoAnn (Thomas) Egan; and a son of the late Catherine Tomaselli DeMartino and Michael DeMartino; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Joseph was an avid gardener. He enjoyed music, golf and loved his family dearly. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mother Of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox).


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
