REIS JOSEPH D.

Age 59, of Greentree, passed away on March 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved son of Joseph Reis and the late Audrey (Henderson) Reis; loving brother of Linda (Joe) Friel, Sandra (Tim) Mahoney and the late Diane Reis; cherished uncle of Sean and LeAnn Friel, Heather and Trevor Mahoney; also many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. Joe was a longtime volunteer at St. Clair Hospital and also volunteered at Scott Twp. Library. Joe earned an Associate's Degree in Pedology from CCAC. He enjoyed music, golfing, bowling, and watching sports with his father. Joe was a man of faith and an avid church goer. Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Joe's life on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at Vineyard Church Pittsburgh, 302 Liberty St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or Vineyard Church Pittsburgh. Arrangements by Bridgeville. View and add condolences at:

