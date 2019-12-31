|
|
SCIULLI JOSEPH D.
Age 84, of Mt. Washington, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maryann (Jungwirth). Dear father of Linda, Joseph (Christina), John Sciulli, and Christine (Gerald) Cannon. Loving grandfather of Joseph, Matthew, Rebecca, Michael, Jennifer, Melissa and Ashley. Great-grandfather of Tyler, Alivia, Michael, Malaney, Makayla, Airiella, Gavino, Chance, Nyoka and Mia. Brother of Richard Eady and the late William and Donald Sciulli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was a chef at the LeMont Restaurant and retired from Cauley Detective Agency. He was an Amateur Radio operator and was involved with the emergency communications of Allegheny County and volunteered with the Salvation Army Emergency Response Team. Family and friends welcome Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800), where a Blessing Service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019