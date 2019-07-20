|
|
DeIULIIS JOSEPH
Age 54, of Pittsburgh, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved son of Gaetano and Miranda (DiTano) DeIuliis; loving father of Gavin and his mother, Lisa; dear brother of Gracey DeIuliis, Antoinette DeIuliis (Samuel) DiBacco and the late Gaetano DeIuliis; dear uncle of Nina Miranda DiBacco and the late Salvatore Gaetano DiBacco. Family and friends welcome Monday 3-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in SS. Simon and Jude Church Tuesday 10 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019