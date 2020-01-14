Home

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE
3287 Washington Rd.
McMurray, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE
3287 Washington Rd.
McMurray, PA
View Map
JOSEPH "DARYL" DeJOHN


1945 - 2020
Age 74, of Crafton, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born on August 19, 1945, he was the son of the late Martha and Joseph DeJohn. Beloved husband of Susan DeJohn for 53 years; loving father Kim (Randy) Payne, Bridget DeJohn, and the late Donny DeJohn; cherished grandfather of Amber (Sam) Smith and Raven (Grant) Nagy; great grandfather of Aubrey Nagy; dear brother of David (Maryann) DeJohn; uncle of Jeanean Adams, David DeJohn, Jr., and Joel DeJohn. Daryl and his family were very proud of accomplishing 32 years of his sobriety. He enjoyed spending time with family. Family and friends are welcome Friday, January 17, 2020, for a gathering from 10 a.m. until the time service at 12:30 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
