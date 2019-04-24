BARNETT JOSEPH E.

Age 93, of Murrysville passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born March 10, 1926 in Latrobe, son of the late Alfred and Mary Howard Barnett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Barnett; and a granddaughter, Laura Sciullo. He served our country in the Army during WWII in Panama. Prior to retirement, Joseph was an Insurance Broker with Conover and Associates. He was a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church, Churchill and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Townsend) Barnett; his children, Edith (Owen) Graf, Jamie (Don) Sciullo, David Barnett and Mary (Jeffrey) Tyke; four grandchildren, Scott, Susan, Bradley and Benjamin; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Eliza. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Redstone Highlands Chapel, Murrysville. Interment will be private in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund at 4951 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA 15668 or the Chapel Renovation at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 in Joseph's name.

