BOJALAD, JR. JOSEPH E.
Age 89, passed peacefully and unexpectedly in his Moon Twp. home, formerly of Thornburg, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hazel Bojalad of Ridgway. Husband of the late Jean Bojalad; also preceded by his sister, Mary Martini; daughter, Debbie Bojalad; and brother, Charles "Charlie" Bojalad. Joe is survived by his son, Joseph E. "Joey" Bojalad III (with whom he shared his love of hunting and racing) and Joey's family, Mia Kail-Bojalad; granddaughters, Farrah and Zoe Bojalad; also his daughter and her family, Renee (Jerry) Bernstein, granddaughters, Debbie (Jay) Allen; great-granddaughter, Samantha. Also survived by his brother, Richard "Dick" Bojalad and family, Andrea Bojalad; nephews, Rick Bojalad, David Bojalad; and great-nephews, Hunter and Harrison Bojalad, Jimmy (Kimberly) Bojalad; also great-uncle of Abby and Will Bojalad; and two granddaughters, Jeannette and Brittany Holtzman. Joe was a WWII Veteran with the US Army, and enjoyed a long and successful business career. He was known for his charismatic personality and great story-telling. He enjoyed his time with family and friends, Wine, Gun collecting, economics, politics, hunting, shooting, and racing cars. Joe was an avid traveler and made life-long friends everywhere he went, and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 6-8 p.m. at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10 a.m. At Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 5718 Stubenville Pike, Robinson Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the , PO Box 578516. Topeka, Kansas. Burial will be with Full Military Honors 66675-8516. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019