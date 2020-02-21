Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
JOSEPH E. BOONE Obituary
BOONE JOSEPH E.

Of Forest Hills, age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Georgiann Bukovitz Boone and his children, Linda and Bobby Boone. He is survived by his children, Rosemary (Brian) Rosendale, Chuck (Angie) Boone, John (Courtney) Boone, and Georgine (Dane) Johnston; and his grandchildren, Martina (Arron Thompson), Maggie, Miranda, and Merrick Johnston; Robert (Meagan) and Christopher Rosendale; Nina, Will and Mary Boone; and Elizabeth, Abby and J.J. Boone. He was also predeceased by his parents, Frank and Martina (Bowling) Boone; his brothers, Dave, Charles, Louie, Kirby, Martin, Pat, George, Francis, Frank, John and his sister Mary Rose. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was a Korean War Army veteran and a retired Westinghouse engineer who spent the majority of his career at he Bettis site in West Mifflin. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Joe will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Xaverian Brothers (memo: Retired Brothers), 4409 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 (XaverianBrothers.org).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
