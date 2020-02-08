|
|
CILLO, SR. JOSEPH E.
Passed from this world and went to be with his wife on January 30, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 25, 1938 to Sebastian and Elena (nee Ragucci) Cillo. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957 and served in the United States Army Military Police stationed in Germany from 1957 to 1959. He attended California University of Pennsylvania on the G.I. Bill where he received his Bachelor 'degree in Urban Planning. He worked at the H.J. Heinz Bottling Company on the northside of Pittsburgh where he met his future wife Mary Cillo (nee Marinelli) whom he wed in 1963 until her death in 1984. He served as a firefighter for the City of Pittsburgh for 37 years and rose to the rank of Captain. He served at man house fires through out the City of Pittsburgh, with the longest tenure being at Engine Company #1 downtown, and finally as an instructor at the Pittsburgh Fire Academy until his retirement in 2005. He is survived by his son, Joseph E. Cillo, Jr. (Erica), two grandchildren, Joseph E. Cillo, III and Kendal E. Cillo, a brother, Angelo and sister, Irene (Lennox) and his beloved dog, Coco. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020