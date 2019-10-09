|
DOYLE, JR. JOSEPH E.
Age 89, of Middlesex Township, on October 7, 2019. Born on October 22, 1929, in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Joseph and Agnes McLaughlin Doyle, Sr. Beloved husband for 67 years of Eleanor G. Filson Doyle. Loving father of Carol (Timothy) Glock, Gary (Michelle) Doyle, and Joseph E. Doyle III. Brother of Mary Jane (Ronald) Bentz and the late James Doyle and Marjorie Conboy. Proud grandfather of Jason (Andria), Justin and Jonathan Glock, Kelly (Willie) DeHart, and Katy Doyle. Also survived by five great-grandchildren, Landon, Evan, Leah, Grace, and Noah. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, Glade Mills, with Fr. Charles Bober officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Butler. An Air Force National Guard Veteran, Joseph was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and a longtime electrical engineer, working in the steel industry for his entire career, mostly with U.S. Steel. He was a member of the engineering Instrument Society and a devout member of Holy Sepulcher Church, where he was active with St. Vincent de Paul and the Men's Club. Joseph's greatest passion was flying, where he held his private pilot's license for over 50 years and was a longtime member of the Condor Aero Club located at Zelienople Municipal Airport. Additional hobbies included bee keeping and making his own homemade wine. Joseph and his wife also loved spending the Winter months at their home in Boynton Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
