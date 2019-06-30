FERLIC, JR. JOSEPH E.

Age 72, of Bridgeville, on June 27, 2019. Son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Helen Ferlic; beloved husband of Judith (Francis) Ferlic; loving father of Joseph Ferlic III and Janet (Brad) Zawacki; grandfather of Tyler and Benjamin Zawacki; brother of Kathleen (Ralph) Krek and Kenneth (the late Nelda) Ferlic. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Joe worked as an appraiser in the real estate industry for many years and previously worked as an electronics department manager for the Port Authority. He was also a lifetime member of Holy Child Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and usher. Friends received Monday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 9 a.m., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southbridge E.M.S. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.